Police say Adams County deputy in patrol car hit pedestrian who walked on highway

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A pedestrian died early Friday after he was struck by a deputy in an Adams County patrol car.

Around 1:10 a.m., officers with the Commerce City Police Department responded to the 11800 block of Highway 85 after receiving a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a deputy with the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police determined that a man was struck by the vehicle when he walked out onto the highway in front of the deputy.

The deputy, who was in a marked patrol car, was driving south along the 11800 block.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The deputy was not injured.

The Commerce City Police Department Accident Reconstruction team is working at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. The deceased man has not been identified.