Police say a driver who crashed into the Pueblo DMV office was under the influence

Colorado DMV
Posted at 6:06 PM, Aug 23, 2022
PUEBLO, Colo.  — Surveillance video shows the moment an out-of-control car crashed into a Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles office in Pueblo during the early morning hours Saturday.

The Pueblo Police Department said the driver, 20-year-old Isaiah Javier Trujillo, was racing another vehicle down 4th Street when he lost control and crashed. He then walked away from the scene.

Police found Trujillo nearby and arrested him on several charges, including driving under the influence, careless driving and failing to stay at the scene of an accident.

The Pueblo office is adapting, and the state is stepping in to assist by rolling out the DMV2Go RV to help customers while the building is being repaired.

"At the DMV, we are always trying to better help people. And with the DMV2GO, that really gives us the ability to. And so, it is a great feeling to come out and help people," said Derek Kuhn, DMV and TAX communications manager

Colorado DMV says DMV2Go RV will be at the Pueblo loation as long as it is needed.

