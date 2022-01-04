Police say 1 person died, 1 was injured in a stabbing in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — One person died and another was seriously injured following a stabbing in Broomfield Monday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, Broomfield Police Department officers received a report of a disturbance along the 13000 block of Grove Court near West Lake and Spruce Park, said Rachel Haslett, public information officer for the police department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they quickly learned a stabbing had occurred.

One female was found deceased at the scene. A male with "substantial injuries" was transported to a hospital, Haslett said. His condition remains unknown, though detectives and crime investigators are talking with him, she said.

The person who died has not been identified.

One male suspect was taken into custody relatively quickly, Haslett said. He was interviewed by detectives Monday evening.

Police said there is no danger to the community.