Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Deadly crash shuts down eastbound I-70 in Wheat Ridge

I-70 at Kipling deadly crash 7-4-22
Wheat Ridge Police Department
I-70 at Kipling deadly crash 7-4-22
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 18:44:20-04

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A deadly crash has shut down eastbound I-70 at Kipling in Wheat Ridge, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

Two vehicles were involved. Wheat Ridge police say a male driver was pronounced dead at the hospital. A female passenger from the same vehicle was injured in the crash.

No one from the second vehicle was injured, according to police.

Eastbound I-70 between Ward and Kipling is currently closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL2.png

In-depth and good news in your inbox | Get our Good Morning newsletter