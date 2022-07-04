Police: Deadly crash shuts down eastbound I-70 in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A deadly crash has shut down eastbound I-70 at Kipling in Wheat Ridge, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

Two vehicles were involved. Wheat Ridge police say a male driver was pronounced dead at the hospital. A female passenger from the same vehicle was injured in the crash.

Crash on I-70 that has roadway closed EB from Ward to Kipling is now a fatality. We are sad to report one male driver pronounced deceased at hospital, female passenger in same vehicle injured. No injuries in second vehicle. pic.twitter.com/8ipB91TCB4 — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) July 4, 2022

No one from the second vehicle was injured, according to police.

Eastbound I-70 between Ward and Kipling is currently closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.