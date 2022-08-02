Police: Man sprayed victims with gasoline, tried to set them on fire at Aurora gas station

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is searching for a man who’s accused of trying to light people on fire at a gas station in a bias-motivated attack.

The incident happened at the Rocket Gas Station, located at 1100 S. Havana St., on July 23. Around 11 p.m., a man confronted customers who were speaking Spanish and told them “they don’t belong here,” according to Aurora police.

Police said the man then followed the customers to their car, sprayed them with gasoline and looked for a lighter to set them on fire. He then threw a rock through the vehicle’s back window and stole the victims’ keys.

Police are looking for a man who’s described as a 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 tall 20- to 25-year-old Hispanic or Asian man and a gray or dark-colored sedan.

Do you know this man?



On July 23rd @ 11 pm, @ Rocket Gas Station 1100 S. Havana St. this man confronted other customers who were speaking Spanish. He told them they don't belong here and followed them to their car.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/TaTh3toxdB — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 2, 2022