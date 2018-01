FORT COLLINS, Colo. - A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a parking lot in Fort Collins late Sunday.

Fort Collins police said they responded to a shots fired call in the area of Wakerobin Lane shortly before 10:30 p.m. and found a male dead in a parking lot. The victim has not been identified.

Police have not released any details surrounding the shooting but officers said they don't have any indication that there's any threat to the general public.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Fort Collins police at 970-419-FCPD (3273) or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.