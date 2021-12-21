Police: Man fatally shot while following his vehicle that had been stolen

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot while following his vehicle that had been stolen.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called out to East 40th Avenue and North Chambers Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a shuttle van.

Investigators believe the adult male driver, who was the sole occupant of the shuttle van, was shot prior to the crash.

The victim was taken to UCHealth, where he was pronounced dead. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified him as Wesley Rosander, 54. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Denver police say Rosander was following his vehicle, which had been stolen that day, when he was shot. The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in the Montebello area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.