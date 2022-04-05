Police make arrests in two Denver homicides from Monday

DENVER – Police announced Tuesday that they had arrested two men in separate deadly stabbings and shootings that happened Monday in Denver.

The Denver Police Department said a man who was stabbed Monday night in the 5800 block of North Biscay Street had since died and that they had arrested Joshua Osiena, 23, for investigation of first-degree murder.

DPD said Osiena’s arrest affidavit was sealed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police also announced that a man who was shot in the head inside a vehicle in an alley near E. 16th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard later Monday night, just after 11:30 p.m., had died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers arrested Elroy Lee, 24, for investigation of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

An affidavit for his arrest said people living in an apartment complex where Lee was arrested had called police twice earlier in the evening to report he was acting suspicious.

The Denver coroner had yet to identify either victim as of Tuesday afternoon.