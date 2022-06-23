Police make arrest in deadly I-70 shooting of assistant fire chief

DENVER – Aurora police announced Thursday they had arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the shooting on Interstate 70 last Saturday that killed Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief John Jaros.

Jeremy Jacob Rocha, 20, was arrested in Commerce City for investigation of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder early Thursday, the police department said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. last Saturday as Jaros was driving with his wife and three kids on eastbound I-70 west of East Colfax Avenue. Jaros was hit inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aurora police said earlier this week they were looking for suspects in two vehicles – a white sedan and a black sedan – and said they might have been street racing at the time of the shooting.

Aurora police said Thursday investigators had interviewed several witnesses before making the arrest.

"We're talking about the loss of a father, husband, assistant fire chief," Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kevin Zagorda said earlier this week.

Aurora police plan to discuss the arrest in a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Aurora Reward Fund and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers had each been offering rewards for tips that led to an arrest and successful prosecution in the shooting.

A fund has been set up to help his family at the Bank of Estes Park. Donations for the family can be made by mail or in-person to The Jaros Family Fund Donation Account.

By mail:

The Bank of Estes Park

c/o The Jaros Family Fund Account

P.O. Box 2390

Estes Park, CO. 80517

Two verified GoFundMe accounts are also helping the family. You can find one here and a second one here.