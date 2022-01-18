Watch
Police looking to return recovered urn to family, found inside stolen car

Posted at 3:23 PM, Jan 18, 2022
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Authorities in Commerce City are working to return a recovered urn to the person's family.

On Aug. 16, 2021, an item containing a miniature urn was turned in to the Commerce City Police Department Property and Evidence Unit.

Police have attempted to locate the owner through an investigation but have been unsuccessful.

The urn was recovered from inside a stolen car that was parked at 6200 East 62nd Street in Commerce City. It is roughly 1.75 inches tall and has "My Dad, My Hero, My Angel" printed on the front.

Anyone with information about the owner is asked to call the Property and Evidence Unit at 303-289-3657.

