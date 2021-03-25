Police looking for red SUV in connection with December Denver murder

DENVER – Police said Thursday they are looking for a red SUV and the person linked to it in connection with a December homicide that happened near downtown Denver.

Police and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers released pictures of the red Chevrolet Tahoe and said it was connected to the fatal shooting of a man that happened just before noon on Dec. 20 on West 14th Ave. just west of the Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse.

The bulletin from Crime Stoppers says the 2009 Tahoe had blacked-out headlights and taillights, custom wheels and a small ding on its rear bumper above the hitch.

Anyone who has knowledge of the vehicle or the people associated with it is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

