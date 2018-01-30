Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. - Police are asking for the public's help finding a teenager who hasn't been seen since being dropped off for school Monday morning.

Police said Haylee Castleberry, 15, was last seen around 8:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 29 when her mom dropped her off at Northridge High School. Castleberry's mom watched her daughter enter the school but Haylee did not attend any classes and was not at her usual pickup spot that afternoon, police said.

Castleberry is described as a white girl with black hair and green eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with a white design on it, black leggings, black knee-high boots and a choker. She has piercings in her ears and belly button.

Anyone with information on Castleberry's whereabouts should contact Greeley police.