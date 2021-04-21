Police looking for driver accused of hitting scooter rider near downtown Denver

DENVER – Police said Wednesday they are looking for the driver of a black pickup truck believed to have hit a person riding a scooter near downtown Denver Tuesday night, then fleeing the scene.

The crash happened sometime in the 9 p.m. hour near the intersection of W. Colfax Ave. and Court Place. Denver police said the scooter driver who was hit was taken to a hospital for evaluation of a head injury. Officials have not provided an update on the person’s injuries.

Heads Up: Officers are investigating a crash at Court Pl/W. Colfax Ave. involving a hit-and-run driver and an individual riding a standup electric scooter. The scooter rider was transported to the hospital for evaluation of a head injury. pic.twitter.com/JGaL9NSd6Z — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 21, 2021

Denver police released an image of the suspect vehicle and a person believed to have been driving it. The pickup truck appears to be a Chevrolet Silverado extended cab, and the man was wearing pants, a white hoodie or long-sleeved shirt and black vest.

Anyone with information and the suspect vehicle or driver is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

