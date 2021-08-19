Police investigating two-vehicle crash with serious injuries near Mile High

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving two vehicles on 17th Avenue between Irving Street and Hooker Street.

Police said the crash resulted in serious injuries, but did not detail who had been hurt or the extent of the injuries. One of the vehicles, a dark pickup truck, had flipped on its roof near the entrance to Townview Community.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and choose other routes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. One neighbor said one of the drivers was speeding and didn't stop at a stop sign.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.