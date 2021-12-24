Nobody injured in police shooting outside of Pueblo home

PUEBLO, Colo. — Nobody was injured in a police shooting outside a Pueblo home Wednesday night.

Around 9:58 p.m., officers were called out to a home in the 400 block of Goodnight Avenue for a report of two unknown males ringing the doorbell. One of the males reportedly had a gun.

When officers arrived, they contacted a male in a dark hoodie on the side of the house. Pueblo police say he was armed.

According to the department, shots were fired and the male retreated to the backyard. Officers located him hiding in the backyard.

In a release, the department did not specify who fired the shots. Police say the suspect has been identified as a juvenile.

No one was injured in the incident, and no other suspects were located, according to Pueblo police.

The Pueblo Police Department is investigating this incident. Per standard protocol, the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, according to Pueblo police.