Denver police investigating multi-car crash at Federal Boulevard, 6th Avenue

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that has partially closed the intersection of Federal Boulevard and W. 6th Avenue.

Northbound Federal is closed in the area. Two lanes of southbound Federal are still open. The westbound 6th Avenue ramp to Federal is also closed.

At least one person was trapped in a vehicle before authorities were able to cut the car's door off and pull the individual out.

It's not clear what caused the crash of the extent of injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.