Police investigating fire at popular Windsor playground that caused nearly $300K in damage

Town of Windsor
The community celebrates the opening of the Village East playground in Windsor in July 2019.
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jul 06, 2021
WINDSOR, Colo. — Police in Windsor are investigating a fire that burned part of the Village East playground Monday, causing nearly $300,000 in damage.

Police said the playground, located 865 East Edge Circle, was burned around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The fire damaged "a significant section of the play equipment and adjacent land," police said. The playground sits on three acres.

The damaged part of the playground is closed due to safety concerns.

Windsor police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture Deputy Director Tara Fotsch said it will take four to five months to obtain and install the replacement parts.

“This is a fairly busy playground so we’re hoping someone saw something that would help us figure out what happened,” Fotsch said.

The park is fairly new, and opened to the public on July 11, 2019. It costs $1.3 million to construct.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. John Grashorn at 970-674-6445 or jgrashorn@windsorgov.com.

