Police investigating fatal crash Monday morning at Morrison Road, Bear Creek Boulevard

MORRISON, Colo. — Eastbound Morrison Road is closed at Bear Creek Boulevard as authorities investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash Monday morning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said both directions of Morrison Road closed around 3:50 a.m. Westbound lanes reopened just after 6 a.m.

Agent Ty Countryman, public information officer with the Lakewood Police Department, confirmed one person died in the crash. The other driver has serious injuries.

He said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police said the eastbound lanes will stay closed for several hours

Traffic expert Jayson Luber recommends using US 285 to get around the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

