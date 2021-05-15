Police investigating after man says he was beaten outside his Denver apartment

DENVER — An elderly man says he's afraid to live in his own home after being beaten outside his Denver apartment.

David Gunn, 71, said the incident happened on Tuesday night outside his apartment located in Denver Housing Authority's Quigg Newton Homes complex.

"It scared the hell out of me," Gunn said. "I'm scared to live there anymore."

Gunn has lived at the complex for a little over three years. Recently, he decided to speak with property management after being bombarded by loud partying.

"The manager said she wants me to get it on a recording. Then she can see who’s doing it, and then we can act on it," he said.

On Tuesday night, Gunn said he stood in his door frame with his cellphone to record what he saw outside and things went south.

"Two guys walk up and they go, ‘You’re not filming us,' and started walking for me. They grabbed me and threw me out on the sidewalk. My head went down, and today I found out that I have a crack here around my eye socket," Gunn said.

For nearly two minutes, Gunn said five men and two women stood over him, punching and biting him. At one point, he said someone drew a knife.

"I figured this is it [I'm going to dying]," he said.

Gunn said he was eventually able to break away, get back inside and call 911. Once officers arrived, Gunn was transported to the hospital.

"I was at the hospital 'til 7 the next morning. I'm going... my God, I’m lucky I’m alive. They were going to kill me," he said.

Denver Police confirm to Denver7 that there's an open and active investigation into the incident. So far, no arrests have been made.

The Denver Housing Authority shared the following statement:

Mr. Gunn was in an altercation with visitors to the property. DHA staff is working with the Police Department and witnesses to determine what transpired and how to proceed.

In addition, we will be engaging the Resident Council Board and the Police Department to discuss ongoing safety initiatives to the benefit of the community. Thank you.

Denver7 has requested a record of police reports filed at the Quigg Newton Homes complex since January. That information has not yet been made available.

The Denver7 Gives Fund is placing Gunn in a hotel for the next several days.