DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a triple shooting in the Ballpark District of downtown Denver early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred near or at an encampment around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Park Avenue West and Lawrence Street.

Police said three people – two men and a woman -- were shot and sustained injuries, the extent of which is unknown.

No arrests were made and suspect information was not available.

No other details were released.