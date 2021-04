ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Police are investigating a report of suspicious packages that were dropped off and left in the parking lot of the Arapahoe County Courthouse.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the report came in around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

The building is located at 7325 S Potomac in Centennial.

The sheriff’s office bomb squad is on scene.

The visitor lot is cordoned off at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.