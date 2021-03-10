Menu

Police: Intoxicated skier crashed into 11-year-old girl on slopes at Snowmass Ski Area

Photo by David Becker on Unsplash
Posted at 6:31 AM, Mar 10, 2021
SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo. — Police in Snowmass Village say an 11-year-old girl was injured Saturday after an intoxicated skier crashed into her.

On Saturday, Snowmass Village Police Department responded to Snowmass Ski Area after receiving a report that an intoxicated skier had crashed into another person.

When police arrived, they found both skiers at the scene. They believed 25-year-old Jordan Vuckovich of Denver was impaired and had crashed into an 11-year-old girl.

The girl was transported to a hospital with injuries. Her condition is unknown as of Wednesday morning.

Vuckovich was cited for violating the Colorado Skiers Safety Act, which is a class 2 petty offense.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
