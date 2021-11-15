Police in Denver, Aurora investigating multiple shootings, stabbings from Sunday

Several people were shot on Sunday and early Monday in Denver and Aurora, including an 18-year-old who was killed on E. 33rd Place in Aurora and a juvenile who was shot near the Montbello Recreation Center.

Police in the two cities responded to at least 10 shootings and stabbings between Saturday morning and Monday morning, with the majority of activity happening on Sunday evening.

In chronological order, this is the information police have released on each stabbing and shooting incident:



Saturday, tweeted at 3:07 a.m. | One person was shot at E. 12th Avenue and N. Broadway. The extent of the person's injuries was not known, according to the Denver Police Department

Saturday, tweeted at 6:11 p.m. | One person was stabbed in the area of N. Quebec Street and E. 41st Avenue. When the person was located, they were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the Denver Police Department

Sunday, tweeted at 4:12 p.m . | One person was seriously injured in a shooting on the 11100 block of E. Dartmouth Avenue. That person self-transported to a hospital, according to the Denver Police Department

Sunday, tweeted at 5:10 p.m. | One person was injured in a shooting along the 2800 block of W. 10th Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department. The person was transported to a hospital

Sunday, tweeted at 7:26 p.m. | One person self-transported themselves to a hospital following a stabbing near E. Warren Avenue and S. Jasmine Street. The person has serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to the Denver Police Department

Sunday, tweeted at 8:18 p.m. | One person was seriously injured after a shooting on the 1700 block of W. Mississippi Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department

Sunday, tweeted at 8:32 p.m. | A juvenile male was wounded in a shooting near the Montbello Recreation Center, located at 15500 block E. 53rd Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department. The juvenile was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Sunday, happened at 9:25 p.m. | An 18-year-old man died after a shooting on the 13000 block of E. 33rd Place, according to the Aurora Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital by his friend, but he died of his injuries.

Monday, tweeted at 12:18 a.m. | One man was seriously injured along the 800 block of 16th Street, according to the Denver Police Department. He was transported to a hospital

Monday, tweeted at 1:36 a.m. | One person was injured in a shooting along the 18000 block of E. Colfax Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department. That person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Anybody with information on these crimes can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers anonymously at 720-913-7867.