Police ID suspect wanted for vandalism of Catholic cathedral in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for a woman wanted in connection with the vandalism of a Catholic cathedral last month.

Police on Tuesday identified the person they believe is responsible for spray-painting messages of hate outside the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver Oct. 9 or 10.

The messages spray painted on the church’s walls and doors included the terms "child rapists," a homophobic slur, and references to Satan.

"It's attacking the Catholic Church for being Catholic in ways that are so stereotypical, but also so debasing," Father Samuel Morehead said last month.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Madeline Ann Cramer. Photos of the suspect were also released.

Police said her current whereabouts are unknown.

Police are asking the public for help locating Cramer. If you have information, contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

