DENVER — Police identified the man who they say pointed a gun at cops before he was shot by three DPD officers early Sunday morning in downtown Denver.

Jordan Waddy, 21, was struck during the shooting and transported to the hospital but is expected to survive, according to the Denver Police Department.

Additionally, police confirmed that five other people -- three women and two men -- suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. No officers were injured.

In a news release, the department said, “Investigators are working to determine whether the injuries [of the five people] were a direct or indirect result of the officer-involved shooting.” The release went on to explain that an indirect injury could be from a ricochet bullet or shrapnel.

The incident started as a disturbance involving Waddy, police said. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers patrolling the bar district downtown near 20th and Larimer streets responded to a disturbance involving a man with a handgun, according to a department news release.

Three responding Denver officers shot at Waddy during the encounter after police said the suspect pulled a handgun out and pointed it at officers. The suspect did not fire his weapon, police said.

Waddy was transported to the hospital for treatment and later arrested. He is currently being held for investigation of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, according to police.

According to records obtained by Denver7, Waddy has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement, including a now dismissed 2017 charge of first-degree murder.

“The investigation into this incident, to include interviews and forensic work, is active and ongoing. The Denver Police Department understands the community’s desire for additional information and the Department is committed to both maintaining the integrity of this investigation and sharing additional details as soon information has been confirmed through the investigation,” the DPD release said.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, shared what he saw and a video with Denver7 that he took of the scene moments after it all happened. He says police showed up after a group of people were arguing in the street and then he heard gunshots.

"It was definitely a little traumatic to see that go down," said the man. "I heard maybe 6 or 7 shots. I look to my left and I saw a girl who was hit on the thigh and it hit an artery and she was gushing out blood."

The three officers involved in the shooting are currently on administrative leave, the department said, which is standard procedure.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is being conducted in “accordance with the officer-involved shooting protocol, and includes representatives from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Colorado State Patrol, Denver District Attorney’s Office, Denver Police Department, and includes oversight from the Office of the Independent Monitor.”