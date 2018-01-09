Denver police, firefighters and paramedics play hockey for fallen deputy Zackari Parrish

DENVER – It’s a rivalry everyone knows: Denver Police Department versus the Denver Fire Department, but all for a good cause.

Denver police, fire, paramedics and Denver International Airport employees came together Monday to play a hockey tournament at DIA to raise funds for Zackari Parrish’s family, the Douglas County Deputy who was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.

“With great tragic loss often comes some building and healing,” said Gary Brysaiewicz, chief paramedic. “We came here to help Zack’s family. This is important to us.”

While the departments played hockey, people went around with buckets asking for donations from those playing and watching.

It didn’t matter who won today because all of them were on one team.

“We’re on Zack’s team today,” Brysaiewicz said. “We are all brothers, and we are with his family.”

The event raised $6,837. All of the money will be given to the Parrish family.

