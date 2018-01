DENVER – A fatal crash that shut down part of Interstate 25 during the morning commute Thursday morning was caused by a driver speeding, police said.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash in the northbound lanes of the interstate just before 5 a.m.

Denver police said the speeding driver sideswiped one car, causing that car to then sideswipe the third. That vehicle then spun out of control, hitting the first car.

The first car then spun out of control, hit a light pole and rolled, ejecting the driver. The male driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

None of the other drivers were injured.