Police: Driver, passenger take off after crashing into motorcycle in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is searching for a driver and passenger involved in a serious hit-and-run crash Tuesday.

The crash happened on 38th Avenue between Independence and Johnson. Police say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.

Wheat Ridge Police Department

After the crash, the vehicle sped off, but was located by officers a short time later, according to Wheat Ridge police. However, the driver and passenger were nowhere to be found.

Wheat Ridge Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wheat Ridge Police Department at 303-237-2220