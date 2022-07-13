Watch Now
Police: Driver, passenger take off after crashing into motorcycle in Wheat Ridge

Wheat Ridge Police Department
Posted at 9:51 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 23:51:47-04

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is searching for a driver and passenger involved in a serious hit-and-run crash Tuesday.

The crash happened on 38th Avenue between Independence and Johnson. Police say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.

After the crash, the vehicle sped off, but was located by officers a short time later, according to Wheat Ridge police. However, the driver and passenger were nowhere to be found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wheat Ridge Police Department at 303-237-2220

