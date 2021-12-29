Police: Driver in stolen car crashes into Westminster police car, injuring 3 and killing 1

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Three people were injured, including a police officer, and one person died early Wednesday after a suspect in a stolen car crashed into the police car in Westminster, police said.

At 12:16 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the Westminster Police Department were near 92nd Avenue and Pierce Street when they saw a driver traveling eastbound on 92nd Avenue with a blown-out tire. The car's hazard lights were on.

Earlier, police dispatch had explained to the officers that the car had been stolen and may have been in the area.

An officer attempted to stop the driver, but the person continued down the road. Police did not pursue the car, which started speeding eastbound on 92nd Avenue, according to the Westminster Police Department.

The driver ran a red light at Westminster Boulevard and struck a police vehicle that was headed southbound, police said.

The officer and his civilian passenger in the car were both transported to a hospital. They had minor injuries and were soon released.

The suspect driver and a female passenger were also transported to a hospital. The passenger died and the driver has serious injuries, police said. The deceased passenger has not been identified.

Westminster police are still working at the intersection of 92nd Avenue and Westminster Boulevard.

Colorado State Patrol is handling this investigation.