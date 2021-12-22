Police: Driver ejected after their vehicle lost control while backing out of a parking spot

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in which a driver was ejected after their vehicle lost control while backing out of a parking spot.

The crash happened Tuesday in the 6900 block of Eudora Drive.

According to police, the driver was backing out of a parking spot when the vehicle lost control and the driver was ejected.

Investigators suspect the driver may have suffered a medical incident prior to the crash. However, at this time, it is uncertain if it was a contributing factor.

The Commerce City Police Department Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident. The victim's identity will be released by the Commerce City Office of the Coroner.

Police say this is the fourteenth fatal accident investigated in Commerce City this year.