DENVER — Police in Denver are conducting a death investigation at Denver International Airport after a body was found outside a parking garage Thursday.

Police responded to an area near an electrical utility box outside Garage West around 1 p.m.

Details as to what led up to the investigation are not known. However, police say it does not appear criminal at this time.

It's not clear what condition the body was in when it was discovered. An age or gender were not released.

Airport officials say the police investigation has not impacted operations.

No other information was immediately available.