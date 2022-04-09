Police close US 36 in Boulder for suspicious package investigation

DENVER – U.S. Highway 36 was shut down in both directions just after 8:30 p.m. Friday between Baseline Road and Foothills Parkway in Boulder while police investigated a suspicious package in the road.

Boulder police and the Colorado Department of Transportation closed the eastbound lanes of the highway just after 8 p.m. to investigate the package and evacuated four nearby homes.

They shut down the westbound lanes about half an hour later.

The bomb squad was at the scene as of 8:20 p.m. Police advised drivers to take alternate routes and avoid the area.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.