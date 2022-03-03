Police called after several fights break out during lunch period at Prairie View High School

The Brighton Police Department was called out to Prairie View High School after several fights broke out during lunch period Wednesday.

The initial fight broke out in the Orchard Church parking lot next to the high school. More than 100 students were in the area during the incident, while multiple students were involved in physical altercations, principal Michael Burke said in a letter to parents.

PVHS administration, campus security and the school resource officer (SRO) intervened. While investigating the large fight, two additional fights broke out in the building, according to Burke.

Brighton police units were dispatched for support due to the number of students involved. School staff implemented a "no pass" period to keep students in their 3rd period class as officials investigated who was involved in the fights.

No weapons were seen or reported, Burke said.

An investigation is still ongoing. Burke said there will be consequences for involved students.

"This is not who we are at PVHS. WE are better than this. Our students model and live our Core Values. Our students challenge themselves to take rigorous classes and persevere even in the midst of a global pandemic. Our students push themselves to be the best that they can perform on the athletic field and on the stage. Our students leave our school as good humans and make a positive impact on the world," he said in his letter.

Burke concluded by asking parents to have conversations with their children "so we can restore the balance to the learning environment at PVHS immediately."

