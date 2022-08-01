Police: Body found in Berkeley neighborhood lake, investigation underway

DENVER — A body was found in a lake in Denver's Berkley neighborhood on Monday morning, according to Denver police.

The Denver Police Department tweeted around 10 a.m. that officers were investigating an outdoor death in the area of W. 46th Avenue and Grove Street, which is along the southeast corner of Rocky Mountain Lake Park. The lake takes up much of the park.



The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

No other details were available as of 10:50 a.m. Monday.

Rocky Mountain Lake Park was constructed between 1906 and 1910, and is associated with the Denver Park and Parkway System, according to History Colorado.

This story is developing and will be updated.