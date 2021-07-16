Police arrest suspect in deadly McDonald's parking lot shooting

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that occurred in a McDonald’s parking lot in June.

Police arrested Treyvion Simpson, 22, Thursday on a first-degree murder charge.

The shooting happened in the McDonald’s parking lot at 2651 South Parker Rd. on June 29.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim of the shooting has not been identified.

The case has been handed over to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

