Police arrest man suspected of burglarizing home damaged in Marshall Fire

DENVER – Police arrested a man Saturday on a warrant who is suspected of burglarizing a home in Louisville earlier this month which was damaged by the Marshall Fire.

Nathan Liedtke, 35, was arrested for investigation of second-degree burglary and theft of between $5,000 and $20,000 – both felony counts – according to court records. As part of the terms of his arrest, he is barred from entering the Marshall Fire burn area.

According to police, a man whom investigators suspect to be Liedtke parked a pickup truck in the driveway of a home damaged by the fire around 3 a.m. on March 19.

A Louisville police sergeant saw the suspect flee the home through the backyard and found items from inside the home both inside the truck and along the area where the suspect ran off.

Louisville police said Monday that Liedtke was arrested on Saturday. He had not been formally charged as of Tuesday morning.

“Many of the residents of the City of Louisville were victimized by the Marshall Fire. Incidents like this burglary revictimize those who have already gone through so much,” Louisville Police Chief Dave Hayes said in a statement.

According to court records, Liedtke is due back in court for an advisement hearing on April 11.

Anyone with more information about the alleged burglary, or who might have seen the truck, is asked to call Louisville police at 303-441-4444 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.