Police arrest man, cite juvenile in deadly Denver hit-and-run crash

DENVER – Police on Monday identified a man arrested for his alleged involvement in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left one man dead and said a juvenile had also been cited for his alleged involvement in the crash.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Morrison Road and W. Kentucky Avenue. Police said a 54-year-old man was riding his bicycle across Morrison Road when he was struck and killed.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the bicyclist Tuesday as Michael Ramos. His cause of death was from blunt force injuries.

Police issued a Medina Alert for two suspect vehicles at the time – a white Nissan Murano and a gold Dodge Durango – but canceled that alert Saturday afternoon.

Denver police said Monday that one of the suspects – identified as Gregory Gomez, 45, turned himself in to police on Saturday afternoon and was arrested for investigation of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Police said that a second driver, a juvenile male, was cited on Saturday for investigation of failing to report an accident, careless driving resulting in serious bodily injury – vulnerable road user, leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a valid license and driving without proof of insurance.

Police said their investigation revealed that the juvenile driver hit the cyclist first, and that the victim was then hit by Gomez’s vehicle.

