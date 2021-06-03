Watch
Police arrest 23-year-old man in connection with Green Valley Ranch double homicide

Posted at 1:13 PM, Jun 03, 2021
DENVER – Police said they arrested a 23-year-old man Wednesday night in connection with the murder of two men on May 1 in Green Valley Ranch.

Denver police said Sergio Rodarte, 23, was being held on two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two men in the early-morning hours of May 1 in the 4700 block of North Odessa Street.

Police have not said much about what led to the shooting or how Rodarte was taken into custody, and the probable cause statement for his arrest is sealed.

Mariceo Negrete, 20, and Josiah Salas, 22, died of gunshots in the incident, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

