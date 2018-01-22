Podium finishes earn Kenworthy, Goepper return to Olympics

Associated Press
6:08 AM, Jan 22, 2018
1 hour ago
gus kenworthy | nick goepper | winter olympics | pyeongchang 2018 | pyeongchang olympics

MAMMOTH, CA - JANUARY 21: Gus Kenworthy reacts from the podium after finishing in second place in the final round of the Men's Freeski Slopestyle (AFP Platinum) during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on on January 21, 2018 in Mammoth, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Sean M. Haffey
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MAMMOTH, Calif. (AP) — Gus Kenworthy and Nick Goepper each made the U.S. Olympic slopestyle team by finishing second and third in the season's final qualifying contest — the same order they came in four years ago at the Sochi Games.

The skier who led the American slopestyle sweep four years ago, Joss Christensen, has been battling injuries all season and did not qualify for the final.

Kenworthy and Goepper each needed to land on the podium in the final event after missing the top three in a qualifier earlier in the day.

Maggie Voisin was the only woman to get the two podium finishes needed to secure a spot.

Discretionary picks for the freestyle and freeskiing teams will be made later this week.

