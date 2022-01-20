"Please bring the ring back:" Thieves steal trailer, $25K in equipment from youth boxing program

DENVER — Thieves who stole a trailer belonging to the Denver Police Brotherhood Youth Boxing program did more than just steal equipment and supplies, they also hindered the program's ability to help kids in the state.

The trailer was stolen outside the program's building, 2090 S. Bannock St., sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The organization, which provides youth the opportunity to learn boxing and have a positive interaction with the police department, stored $25,000 worth of equipment in the trailer that was used to put on boxing events across the state.

For some kids, boxing is a temporary escape from life’s hardships. That rings especially true for those that participate in the police department's program.

"A lot of these kids, some of them are gang members, some of them are former gang members, some of them are in some very extreme poverty-stricken areas with little to no income," said the registration chair for Colorado of USA Boxing, Beau Campbell.

Not only do kids learn the basics of the sport, but they also learn how to get ahead.

"The brotherhood is a boxing organization meant for youth in an effort to build strong relationships with individuals, to point them in a direction of success and to uphold them and make sure they're making the right choices in life," said Campbell.

Which makes what happened Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning even more painful.

Denver Police Brotherhood Youth Boxing

C.C. Edwards, the person who runs the program, is a former Denver Police officer. For him, it’s a huge loss and threatens their ability to help children in their community.

"It was a big shock because it just didn't contain the boxing ring, it contained Colorado boxing community equipment that helps support and put on a boxing show," said Edwards. "It is pretty devastating."

With the equipment stolen and scheduled boxing events on the horizon, the impact is massive.

"You've impacted close to probably well over 2,000 or 3,000 kids in this state that all these tools are utilized for," said Campbell.

All organizers can ask for is that their pleas are heard.

"Please bring the ring back. It belongs to the kids in the state of Colorado," said Edwards.