Planning to camp this summer? You should book a site now

DENVER — The three seasons Coloradoans look forward to (in order of importance): Broncos, ski, and camping.
And while the first two seasons have been somewhat disappointing (ahem — we’re looking at you, Broncos), there’s still time to plan for the sleeping-in-a-musty-tent-covered-in-a-thick-blanket-of-mosquito-spray season or what is better known as the summer camping season.
But as many of us know, finding a spot to pitch a tent can be tricky. Camping sites fill up fast during the summer months.
So, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials suggest those planning on roughing it in the state’s great outdoors this summer to book their spots now!
Campers can book sites at Colorado state parks six months out! With over 4,000 campsites and 58 cabins and yurts located throughout the state, you’re bound to find the perfect spot to use that expensive camping gear you got for Christmas.
And most sites include amenities like restrooms, full-electrical hookups and shower facilities!