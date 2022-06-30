Planning something outdoors for Fourth of July weekend? Bring a rain jacket

Scattered thunderstorms will persist Friday through the weekend for much of Colorado, leading up to a soggy Fourth of July on Monday.

Anybody enjoying the great outdoors over the weekend should bring a raincoat and prepare for muddy conditions. Check local conditions before heading out the door, especially if you'll be around burn scars.

Much of the plains will stay in the mid 80s on Friday, and heavy rain and flash flooding is possible. The best chance of rain is along and south of I-70, toward the Palmer Divide. Precipitable water will add up to about or just over an inch on the plains and 3/4 of an inch at higher elevations.

June 30

In south-central and southeast Colorado, heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding remain the main threat on Friday. A few stronger storms in this area may also bring hail.

Scattered showers and storms are possible over the lower elevations on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Flash flooding at Colorado's burn scars — particularly the Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, CalWood and Williams Fork burn areas — will stay limited through the weekend, but this threat will diminish next week.

The end of the holiday weekend will stay warmer in southern Colorado and the storms will stay limited to high terrain.

The storms will continue into Monday and Tuesday with a drying trend starting in the second half of the week.

Because the storms will stay scattered, it's not yet clear how they could impact firework shows.

By next weekend, temperatures will be sunny and warm.