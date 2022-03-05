Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Planned Utah-based oil rail line draws Colorado opposition

Oil Train Restrictions
Matthew Brown/AP
FILE - This Nov. 6, 2013, file photo, shows a warning placard on a tank car carrying crude oil near a loading terminal in Trenton, N.D. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
Oil Train Restrictions
Posted at 4:16 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 18:16:58-05

DENVER (AP) — Dozens of Colorado counties and cities are opposing a Utah-based railroad project that would bring as many as 10 two-mile-long oil trains through Denver each day.

The Denver Post reports the proposed 85-mile line has federal approval but opponents say there is no clear picture of the environmental damage it might cause.

The line would allow oil drilling operations in northeastern Utah’s Uinta Basin to connect to refineries in Texas and Louisiana.

Work on the line could begin next year. Colorado’s Eagle County and several conservation groups sued last month to require a deeper environmental investigation of the project.

Cities and counties have also asked U.S. senators to intervene.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WX480x360depth.png

Denver7 360 In-Depth News

Test your knowledge on Denver weather