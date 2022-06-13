Plane makes emergency landing at Lakewood golf course

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A small plane landed on the Fox Hollow Golf Course in Lakewood Monday morning.

The landing happened near the fourth hole. No one has been injured in the plane or on the ground, according to Jenny Fulton with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. There were golfers playing at the time.

The course had minor damage.

Video captured from AirTracker7 shows the plane fully intact and appearing undamaged. Agent Ty Countryman with the Lakewood Police Department said the plane may have had mechanical problems.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Lakewood Police Department are working to gather more details on what happened.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.