Plane crashes northeast of Walsenburg with one aboard

DENVER – A kit plane crashed in a remote area northeast of Walsenburg around 10:30 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane was a single-engine Vans RV-4, which is a homebuilt kit plane. The FAA said the plane crashed northeast of Spanish Peaks Airfield around 10:30 a.m., which is just northeast of Walsenburg and south of Pueblo.

Only the pilot was aboard the plane, said FAA spokesperson Emma Duncan.

A spokesperson for Fort Carson confirmed it received a call for mutual aid in the Model area. The Huerfano County Sheriff’s office and Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for more information on the crash or the status of the pilot on Wednesday.

Our news partners at KOAA reported that Huerfano County first responders were en route to a crash on County Road 122.

Duncan said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash and that the NTSB will lead the investigation and provide further updates.

No other information was immediately available as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.