Pivotal Civil Rights protest highlighted in children's book

DENVER — A children's book is highlighting a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights Movement.

The book "People, Pride & Promise: The Story of the Dockum Sit-In" focuses on the story of a group of young people who led a civil rights protest.

In 1958, African Americans were not allowed to sit at the counter and be served at the segregated Dockum Drug Store, a popular place to eat in Wichita, Kansas. For several weeks, protesters went to the drug store and sat at the counter until they were served.

The sit-in was a catalyst to other similar demonstrations that took place across the country.

"We can share the story of hope, faith, struggle, and triumph," said author Prisca Barnes.

Barnes recently read the book to students at Kaiser Elementary and Samuels Elementary, and the children did activities about what they learned.

"We can share that story through imagery and help our children to understand that they can do anything at any age and change the world," said Barnes.

