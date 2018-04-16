Pit bull ban to be lifted in Castle Rock following overwhelming support

Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 5:10AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- The town of Castle Rock doesn’t think the pit bull ban makes the town safer. The town council voted in favor of replacing the ban with a new law that focuses on a dog’s behavior rather than breed.
The ban lift makes Castle Rock the first town among Colorado cities with the ban to move away from breed-specific legislation.
Jennifer Dudley took to Facebook, organizing an effort to end the breed-specific ban in Castle Rock that's been on the books for more than 20 years.
Dudley claims there is no scientific link between a dog's aggressive behavior and its breed.
"Over 80 pit bulls in the past seven years have been removed from Castle Rock because of the ban and not even a single one was removed from any behavioral incidents. It's a waste of taxpayer dollars and it's a waste of resources,” Dudley said.
Before the changes are made, two formal readings of the new provision will be made before town council on April 17th. The final reading will be held in May.