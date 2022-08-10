Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pilot who died in plane crash near Centennial Airport identified

Centennial Airport small plane crash
Denver7
Centennial Airport small plane crash
Posted at 2:12 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 16:12:24-04

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A coroner has identified the pilot who died in a small, single-engine plane crash east of Centennial Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office identified the pilot as 57-year-old James Shumway, of Parker. Shumway was the only person in the plane.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the coroner will rule on the cause and manner of death after the investigation is complete.

On Tuesday afternoon, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash, which happened near a FedEx facility north of E-470 and west of the S. Chambers Road exit, after a person called 911 around 12:50 p.m., said Eric Hurst, public information officer with SMFR.

Hurst said the plane crashed a few seconds after takeoff from the Centennial Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

No buildings or passing people or vehicles were damaged.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nicolebrady480x360.png

Watch live AM news with Nicole Brady on Denver7 | Stream headlines here anytime