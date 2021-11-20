Pilot killed during Kruger Rock Fire to be escorted to mortuary Monday

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — Local law enforcement agencies have planned an escort for the pilot who was killed while battling the Kruger Rock Fire.

Fallen Aerial Firefighter Marc "Thor" Olson died on Nov. 16 after his single-engine air tanker (SEAT) crashed.

Olson was a 32-year veteran of the Air Force and Army. He had been an FAA-certified pilot since 1979, who had logged more than 8,000 flight hours and 1,000 hours of flying with night vision goggles, both as a civilian and in combat, according to CO Fire Aviation, the company Olson worked for.

Several fire apparatuses and other emergency vehicles will come together Monday, Nov. 22 as Olson is transported from the Larimer County Coroner's Office to Fort Morgan Heer Mortuary.

Organizers believe the procession will leave Larimer County at or around 10 a.m.

The route will be Highway 34 from Loveland through Greenley to I-76 at Wiggins. From Wiggins, the procession will take I-76 east to the Highway 34 exit then into Fort Morgan on Platte Avenue.

The procession is expected to be in the Wiggins-area between 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Multiple agencies will take part in the escort, including Fort Morgan Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol and Wiggins Fire Department.

Fort Morgan residents are asked to be patient as minor traffic delays, along with closed streets and intersections, are expected.