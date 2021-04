WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police in Wheat Ridge said they are searching for a truck that was stolen Thursday morning with a dog inside.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said the pickup is a Toyota Tacoma with California license plates. It was stolen near Interstate 70 and Kipling.

The dog is a neutered male pitbull-rottweiler mix named Buddy. He is brown and black with white paws, police said.

If you see the truck or Buddy, call 911 or 303-237-2220.